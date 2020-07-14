Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Monday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 35 24 8 3 64 21 80 Barcelona 36 24 7 5 80 36 79 Atletico Madrid 36 17 15 4 48 26 66 Sevilla 36 18 12 6 53 34 66 ----------------------------- Villarreal 36 17 6 13 58 47 57 Getafe 36 14 12 10 43 34 54 ----------------------------- Real Sociedad 36 16 6 14 55 47 54 Athletic Bilbao 36 13 12 11 41 32 51 Valencia 36 13 11 12 45 52 50 Granada 35 14 8 13 45 42 50 Osasuna 36 12 12 12 42 51 48 Levante 36 12 7 17 43 51 43 Real Betis 36 10 11 15 47 56 41 Valladolid 36 8 15 13 29 40 39 Eibar 36 10 9 17 36 51 39 Celta Vigo 36 7 15 14 35 46 36 Alaves 36 9 9 18 32 53 36 ----------------------------- Leganes 36 7 11 18 26 49 32 Real Mallorca 36 9 5 22 37 61 32 Espanyol 36 5 9 22 27 57 24 - relegated Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated