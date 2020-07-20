Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 37 26 8 3 68 23 86 - champions Barcelona 38 25 7 6 86 38 82 Atletico Madrid 37 18 15 4 50 26 69 Sevilla 37 18 13 6 53 34 67 ------------------------------ Villarreal 38 18 6 14 63 49 60 Real Sociedad 37 16 7 14 55 47 55 Getafe 37 14 12 11 43 36 54 ------------------------------ Valencia 37 14 11 12 46 52 53 Granada 37 15 8 14 48 45 53 Athletic Bilbao 37 13 12 12 41 34 51 Osasuna 37 13 12 12 44 52 51 Levante 37 13 7 17 46 53 46 Valladolid 38 9 15 14 32 43 42 Eibar 38 11 9 18 39 56 42 Real Betis 38 10 11 17 48 60 41 Alaves 38 10 9 19 34 59 39 Celta Vigo 37 7 15 15 37 49 36 ------------------------------ Leganes 37 8 11 18 28 49 35 Real Mallorca 37 9 5 23 38 63 32 - relegated Espanyol 37 5 9 23 27 58 24 - relegated Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated