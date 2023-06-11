UrduPoint.com

Football: UEFA Champions League Final Result

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League final result

Istanbul, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :UEFA Champions League final result on Saturday: In IstanbulManchester City (ENG) 1 (Rodri 68) Inter Milan (ITA) 0

