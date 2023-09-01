Football: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw
Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Draw for the group stage of this season's UEFA Champions League, made at a ceremony in Monaco on Thursday: Group A: Bayern Munich (GER), Manchester United (ENG), FC Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR) Group B: Sevilla (ESP), Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lens (FRA) Group C: Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Braga (POR), Union Berlin (GER) Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP) Group E: Feyenoord (NED), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Celtic (SCO) Group F: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), AC Milan (ITA), Newcastle United (ENG) Group G: Manchester City (ENG), RB Leipzig (GER), Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Young Boys (SUI) Group H: Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Royal Antwerp (BEL) Matchday one: September 19-20 Matchday two: October 3-4 Matchday three: October 24-25 Matchday four: November 7-8Matchday five: November 28-29Matchday six: December 12-13