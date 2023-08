Football: UEFA Champions League results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday (aet denotes after extra time): Third qualifying round, second legs Aris Limassol (CYP) 0 Rakow (POL) 1 Rakow win 3-1 on aggregate Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 3 Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 Maccabi Haifa win 5-2 on aggregate Molde (NOR) 2 KI Klaksvik (FRO) 0 aet Molde win 3-2 on aggregate Sparta Prague (CZE) 3 FC Copenhagen (DEN) 3 aet 3-3 on aggregate, FC Copenhagen win 4-2 on penalties Galatasaray (TUR) 1 Olimpija Ljubljana (SLO) 0 Galatasaray win 4-0 on aggregate Backa Topola (SRB) 1 Braga (POR) 4 Braga win 7-1 on aggregate Third qualifying round, first legDinamo Zagreb (CRO) 1 AEK Athens (GRE) 2