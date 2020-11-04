Football: UEFA Champions League Tables
Paris, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :UEFA Champions League tables after Tuesday's Group A-D games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 12 3 9 Atletico Madrid 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 Lokomotiv Moscow 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 Salzburg 3 0 1 2 6 11 1 Group B Bor.
Moenchengladbach 3 1 2 0 10 4 5 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 1 1 1 3 8 4 Real Madrid 3 1 1 1 7 7 4 Inter Milan 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 Group C Manchester City 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 Porto 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 Olympiakos 3 1 0 2 1 5 3 Marseille 3 0 0 3 0 7 0 Group D Liverpool 3 3 0 0 8 0 9 Ajax 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Atalanta 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 Midtjylland 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 Group E Chelsea 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Krasnodar 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 Rennes 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Group F Lazio 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 Club Brugge 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Borussia Dortmund 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Zenit 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 Group G Barcelona 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Juventus 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Dynamo Kiev 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Ferencvaros 2 0 1 1 3 7 1 Group H Man United 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Paris Saint-Germain 2 1 0 1 3 2 3RB Leipzig 2 1 0 1 2 5 3Istanbul Basaksehir 2 0 0 2 0 4 0