Football: UEFA Champions League Tables
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 06:01 PM
Paris, Dec 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :UEFA Champions League tables after Tuesday's early set of final round of group matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals scored, goals against, points): Group A Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 11 6 13 -- qualified FC Copenhagen 5 1 2 2 7 8 5 Galatasaray 5 1 2 2 10 12 5 Manchester United 5 1 1 3 12 14 4 Group B Arsenal 6 4 1 1 16 4 13 -- qualified PSV Eindhoven 6 2 3 1 8 10 9 -- qualified Lens 6 2 2 2 6 11 8 Sevilla 6 0 2 4 7 12 2 Group C Real Madrid 5 5 0 0 13 5 15 -- qualified Napoli 5 2 1 2 8 9 7 Sporting Braga 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 Union Berlin 5 0 2 3 4 7 2 Group D Real Sociedad 5 3 2 0 7 2 11 -- qualified Inter Milan 5 3 2 0 8 5 11 -- qualified Salzburg 5 1 1 3 3 5 4 Benfica 5 0 1 4 4 10 1 Group E Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 15 6 11 -- qualified Lazio 5 3 1 1 7 5 10 -- qualified Feyenoord 5 2 0 3 8 8 6 Celtic 5 0 1 4 3 14 1 Group F Dortmund 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 -- qualified Paris Saint-Germain 5 2 1 2 8 7 7 Newcastle 5 1 2 2 5 5 5 AC Milan 5 1 2 2 3 7 5 Group G Manchester City 5 5 0 0 15 5 15 -- qualified RB Leipzig 5 3 0 2 11 9 9 -- qualified Young Boys 5 1 1 3 6 11 4 Red Star Belgrade 5 0 1 4 5 12 1 Group H Barcelona 5 4 0 1 10 3 12 -- qualified Porto 5 3 0 2 10 5 9Shakhtar Donetsk 5 3 0 2 7 7 9Antwerp 5 0 0 5 3 15 0
