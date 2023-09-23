Football: UEFA Europa League Tables
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM
Paris, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :UEFA Europa League tables after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Group A West Ham 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Freiburg 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Olympiacos 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Backa Topola 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Group B AEK Athens 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Marseille 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 Ajax 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 Brighton 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Group C Sparta Prague 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Rangers 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Aris Limassol 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Real Betis 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group D Atalanta 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Sporting 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Sturm Graz 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Rakow Czestochowa 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group E Liverpool 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Toulouse 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Union St Gilloise 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 LASK 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Group F Rennes 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Panathinaikos 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Villarreal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Maccabi Haifa 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Group G Slavia Prague 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Roma 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Sheriff 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Servette 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group H Bayer Leverkusen 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Qarabag 1 1 0 0 1 0 3Molde 1 0 0 1 0 1 0Hacken 1 0 0 1 0 4 0