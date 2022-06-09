UrduPoint.com

Football: UEFA Nations League Results - Collated

Published June 09, 2022

Football: UEFA Nations League results - collated

Paris, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :UEFA Nations League results on Wednesday: League A, Group 4 In Brussels Belgium 6 (Witsel 42, De Bruyne 59, Trossard 73, 80, Dendoncker 83, Openda 90+3) Poland 1 (Lewandowski 28) In Cardiff Wales 1 (Norrington-Davies 90+2) Netherlands 2 (Koopmeiners 50, Weghorst 90+4) League B, Group 1 In Dublin Republic of Ireland 0 Ukraine 1 (Tsygankov 47) In Glasgow Scotland 2 (Ralston 28, McKenna 40) Armenia 0 afp

