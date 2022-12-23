Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :UEFA Women's Champions League standings after Thursday's final round of group matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Chelsea (ENG) 6 5 1 0 19 1 16 - Qualified Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 6 3 1 2 11 5 10 -Qualified Real Madrid (ESP) 6 2 2 2 9 6 8 Vllaznia (ALB) 6 0 0 6 1 28 0 Group B Wolfsburg (GER) 6 4 2 0 19 5 14 - Qualified Roma (ITA) 6 4 1 1 16 8 13 - Qualified St.

Poelten (AUT) 6 1 1 4 7 22 4 Slavia Prague (CZE) 6 0 2 4 1 8 2 Group C Arsenal (ENG) 6 4 1 1 19 5 13 - Qualified Lyon (FRA) 6 3 2 1 10 6 11 - Qualified Juventus (ITA) 6 2 3 1 9 3 9 Zurich (SUI) 6 0 0 6 2 26 0 Group D Barcelona (ESP) 6 5 0 1 29 6 15 - Qualified Bayern Munich (GER) 6 5 0 1 14 7 15 - Qualified Benfica (POR) 6 2 0 4 8 21 6 Rosengard (SWE) 6 0 0 6 3 20 0 Note: Top two teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals.