- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: Women's Champions League Result
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Women's Champions League result on Saturday: Semi-finals, first leg In London Chelsea (ENG) 0 Barcelona (ESP) 1 (Hansen 4) Playing SundayIn Wolfsburg, Germany (1330 GMT)Wolfsburg (GER) v Arsenal (ENG)
Recent Stories
UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..
UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr
RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
World number one Djokovic pulls out of Madrid Masters3 minutes ago
-
Flambeed pizza sparks Spain restaurant fire, two dead23 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Lula starts Europe visit amid Ukraine tensions23 minutes ago
-
Cotton futures close higher1 hour ago
-
Australian Treasurer hosts roundtable on path to becoming renewable energy superpower2 hours ago
-
'Dame Edna Everage' comedian Barry Humphries dies2 hours ago
-
Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles continue strong growth in March2 hours ago
-
China's stock connect to see more trading days starting next week2 hours ago
-
'Eid Milan Party' held at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing2 hours ago
-
Greek PM kicks off general election countdown3 hours ago
-
Fighting in Sudan enters a second week as truce breaks4 hours ago
-
China's postal industry registers revenue growth in Q14 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.