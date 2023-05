Paris, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Women's Champions League result on Monday (aet denotes after extra time): Semi-finals, second leg In London Arsenal (ENG) 2 (Blackstenius 11, Beattie 75) Wolfsburg (GER) 3 (Roord 42, Popp 58, Bremer 119) aet Wolfsburg win 5-4 on aggregate Played Thursday, April 27 In Barcelona, Spain Barcelona (ESP) 1 (Hansen 63) Chelsea (ENG) (Reiten 67) Barcelona win 2-1 on aggregate Note: Final to be played on June 3 in Eindhoven