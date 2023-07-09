Open Menu

Football: Women's World Cup Group A

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Football: Women's World Cup Group A

Auckland, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on July 20.

AFP Sport takes a detailed look at Group A: NEW ZEALAND (FIFA ranking 26) Coach: Jitka Klimkova (CZE) Star player: CJ Bott (Leicester City) Best World Cup performance: Group stage (1991, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019) The co-hosts are heading into their sixth Women's World Cup having so far failed to win any of their 15 previous matches at the finals.

They have never got out of their group at the tournament and it would be a surprise if they did so this time, even with the advantage of having a home crowd behind them.

A positive result of any sort in their first match -- and the tournament's opening game -- against Norway at Auckland's Eden Park on July 20 would be a huge confidence boost.

Ranked 26th in the world, the Football Ferns are coached by the Czech Jitka Klimkova, the former national Under-17 coach who took over in 2021.

They may be lacking in household Names, but look out for CJ Bott, a full-back with English WSL side Leicester City.

NORWAY (FIFA ranking 12) Coach: Hege Riise (NOR) Star player: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) Best World Cup performance: winners (1995) Norway were powerhouses of the women's game as they reached the final of the first World Cup in 1991 and then lifted the trophy four years later.

Recent performances have been more underwhelming. They lost comfortably to England in the 2019 quarter-finals and then went out of Euro 2022 in the group stage after a humiliating 8-0 defeat against the English.

The appointment as coach of former star player Hege Riise after the Euros has led to an improvement. Norway cruised through World Cup qualifying and in recent months have beaten the Netherlands, and held England, France and Sweden.

They have depth to their squad, with Chelsea's Guro Reiten offering creativity from midfield alongside Barcelona duo Ingrid Syrstad Engen and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Then there is Ada Hegerberg, the 2018 Women's Ballon d'Or winner and prolific striker who will be eager to impress after refusing to play at the 2019 World Cup.

Will hope to get to the last eight at least.

PHILIPPINES (FIFA ranking 46) Coach: Alen Stajcic (AUS) Star player: Sarina Bolden (Western Sydney Wanderers/AUS) Best World Cup performance: first appearance The 46th-ranked Philippines are appearing at their first Women's World Cup, fresh from reaching the semi-finals at last year's Women's Asian Cup and winning the AFF Women's Championship for teams from Southeast Asia.

They also took bronze at last year's Southeast Asian Games but can be under no illusions as to the size of the task awaiting them in New Zealand.

They are rank outsiders in Group A, although in Alen Stajcic they have an experienced coach who has previously managed his native Australia at the Women's World Cup.

Will hope to cause a surprise or two with Australia-based forward Sarina Bolden providing the main goal threat.

SWITZERLAND (FIFA ranking 20) Coach: Inka Grings (GER) Star player: Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain) Best World Cup performance: last 16 (2015) Qualified for just their second Women's World Cup by beating Wales in a play-off after coming second to Italy in their qualifying group.

Will now hope to make a greater impression than at last year's European Championship, when they went out in the group stage without winning a match.

Former German international Inka Grings took over at the beginning of the year and is aiming to take a side led by Paris Saint-Germain's Ramona Bachmann and Barcelona's Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic into the knockout stages.

That would boost morale ahead of Euro 2025, which the Swiss will host.

Related Topics

Football World Australia France German Norway FIFA Sydney Lyon Auckland Barcelona Leicester Wales Italy Sweden Philippines Netherlands Euro May July Women 2015 2018 2019 Bronze From Best Asia PSG Chelsea Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

10 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

12 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

12 hours ago
 Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

12 hours ago
Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

15 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

16 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

17 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

18 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

18 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous