Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Women's World Cup last 16 line-up after the completion of Groups B and C on Monday: Saturday, August 5 In Auckland, New Zealand (0500 GMT) Switzerland v Spain In Wellington (0800 GMT) Japan v Norway Sunday, August 6 In Sydney, Australia (0200 GMT) Group E winners v Group G runners-up In Melbourne, Australia (0900 GMT) Group G winners v Group E runners-up Monday, August 7 In Brisbane, Australia (0730 GMT) Group D winners v Nigeria In Sydney, Australia (1030 GMT) Australia v Group D runners-up Tuesday, August 8 In Melbourne, Australia (0800 GMT) Group H winners v Group F runners-up In Adelaide, Australia (1100 GMT)Group F winners v Group H runners-up