Football: Women's World Cup Result

Football: Women's World Cup result

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Women's World Cup result on Saturday: Third-place playoffIn Brisbane, AustraliaSweden 2 (Rolfo 30-pen, Asllani 62) Australia 0

World Australia Brisbane

