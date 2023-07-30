Open Menu

Football: Women's World Cup Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Football: Women's World Cup results - 1st update

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Women's World Cup results on Sunday: Group A In Auckland, New Zealand Norway 6 (Roman Haug 6, 17, 90+5, Graham Hansen 31, Barker 48-og, Reiten 53-pen) Philippines 0 In Dunedin, New Zealand Switzerland 0 New Zealand 0 Group H In Adelaide, Australia South Korea 0 Morocco 1 (Jraidi 6) Playing later Group H In Sydney, Australia (0930 GMT) Germany v Colombia afp

