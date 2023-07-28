Open Menu

Football: Women's World Cup Tables

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Football: Women's World Cup tables

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :FIFA Women's World Cup tables after matches in Australia and New Zealand on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A 1.

Switzerland 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 2. New Zealand 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 3. Philippines 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 4. Norway 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Group B 1. Nigeria 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 2. Canada 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 3. Australia 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 4.

Republic of Ireland 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Group C 1. Spain 2 2 0 0 8 0 6 - qualified 2. Japan 2 2 0 0 7 0 6 - qualified 3. Costa Rica 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 4. Zambia 2 0 0 2 0 10 0 Group D 1.

England 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 2.

Denmark 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 3. China 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 4. Haiti 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 Group E 1. United States 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 2. Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 3. Portugal 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 4. Vietnam 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Group F 1.

Brazil 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2. France 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3. Jamaica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4. Panama 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Group G 1. Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2. Italy 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3. South Africa 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 4. Argentina 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Group H 1. Germany 1 1 0 0 6 0 3 2. Colombia 1 1 0 0 2 0 33. South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 2 04. Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 6 0

