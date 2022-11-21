- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: World Cup Results
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 01:30 AM
Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :result of opening match of the World Cup on Sunday: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2 (Valencia 16-pen, 31)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022
Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed
Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar
COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps
Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results1 minute ago
-
French-speaking bloc examines unrest in Africa1 minute ago
-
United Denmark dreaming of 'something big' at World Cup11 minutes ago
-
Verstappen wins season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Vettel retires with a point21 minutes ago
-
'Tough' Shiffrin powers to second slalom win in Levi31 minutes ago
-
Penaud double takes France to 'confidence-boosting' win over Japan41 minutes ago
-
UK denies report it wants closer ties with EU41 minutes ago
-
S.Africa says 'further urgent action' needed after COP27 deal1 hour ago
-
Kazakhstan votes with President facing little opposition2 hours ago
-
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix results2 hours ago
-
'Momentous win' for Pakistan COP27's accord on Loss and Damage fund: Munir Akram2 hours ago
-
'A step towards justice', says UN chief as COP27 closes with deal on loss and damage2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.