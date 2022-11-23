- Home
Football: World Cup Results - 2nd Update
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM
Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Tuesday: Group C Argentina 1 (Messi 10-pen) Saudi Arabia 2 (Al-Shehri 48, Al-Dawsari 53) Mexico 0 Poland 0 Group D Denmark 0 Tunisia 0 Playing laterGroup DFrance v Australia (1900 GMT)
