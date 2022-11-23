UrduPoint.com

Football: World Cup Results - 2nd Update

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Football: World Cup results - 2nd update

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Tuesday: Group C Argentina 1 (Messi 10-pen) Saudi Arabia 2 (Al-Shehri 48, Al-Dawsari 53) Mexico 0 Poland 0 Group D Denmark 0 Tunisia 0 Playing laterGroup DFrance v Australia (1900 GMT)

Related Topics

World Australia Argentina Poland Tunisia Saudi Arabia Mexico Denmark

Recent Stories

Football: World Cup results - 2nd update

Football: World Cup results - 2nd update

23 minutes ago
 Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate ..

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate effect'

23 minutes ago
 EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Fin ..

EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Financial Stability Threatened - ..

24 minutes ago
 Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in H ..

Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in Hyderabad

24 minutes ago
 France v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

France v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

24 minutes ago
 PTI not allowed to create unrest through long marc ..

PTI not allowed to create unrest through long march: Musadiq

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.