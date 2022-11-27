- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: World Cup Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 09:10 AM
Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Saturday: Group C Poland 2 (Zielinski 39, Lewandowski 82) Saudi Arabia 0 Argentina 2 (Messi 64, Fernandez 87) Mexico 0 Group DTunisia 0 Australia 1 (Duke 23)France 2 (Mbappe 61, 86) Denmark 1 (Christensen 68)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022
Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark
PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah
Demand of fish increases as winter approaches
Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Germany fighting for survival as Spain, Japan eye last 161 minute ago
-
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force11 minutes ago
-
Scaloni calls for calm after Messi magic at World Cup31 minutes ago
-
One dead, others still missing in landslide on Italian island31 minutes ago
-
I.Coast 'street general' Ble Goude returns after acquittal31 minutes ago
-
Breakthrough in Venezuela talks spurs US to ease embargo31 minutes ago
-
Springboks end 2022 with decisive win over England41 minutes ago
-
Messi magic reignites Argentina, France into World Cup last 1641 minutes ago
-
Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52 after MND battle41 minutes ago
-
Springboks hail 'special' Twickenham triumph as Jones defends record41 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - collated41 minutes ago
-
Football: World Cup tables41 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.