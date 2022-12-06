Football: World Cup results - collated

UrduPoint.com

Published December 06, 2022

Doha, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Monday (aet denotes after extra time): Last 16 Japan 1 (Maeda 43) Croatia 1 (Perisic 55) aet Croatia win 3-1 on penalties Brazil 4 (Vinicius Jr 7, Neymar 13-pen, Richarlison 29, Paqueta 36) South Korea 1 (Paik 76) Playing Tuesday (all times GMT) Morocco v Spain (1500), Portugal v Switzerland (1900) Played Sunday France 3 (Giroud 44, Mbappe 74, 90+1) Poland 1 (Lewandowski 90+9-pen) England 3 (Henderson 38, Kane 45+3, Saka 57) Senegal 0 SaturdayNetherlands 3 (Depay 10, Blind 45+1, Dumfries 81) United States 1 (Wright 76)Argentina 2 (Messi 35, Alvarez 57) Australia 1 (Fernandez 77-og)

