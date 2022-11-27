UrduPoint.com

Football: World Cup Tables

Published November 27, 2022

Football: World Cup tables

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup Group tables after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Ecuador 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Senegal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Qatar 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 Group B England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 3 USA 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Group C Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Argentina 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Mexico 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Group D France 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 Australia 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Group E Spain 1 1 0 0 7 0 3 Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Germany 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 7 0 Group F Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Canada 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group G Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Serbia 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group H Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 0 1Ghana 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

