Football: World Cup Tables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Football: World Cup tables

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup group tables ahead of Monday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Ecuador 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Senegal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Qatar 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 - eliminated Group B England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 3 USA 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Group C Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Argentina 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Mexico 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Group D France 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 - qualified Australia 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Group E Spain 2 1 1 0 8 1 4 Japan 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 1 7 3 Germany 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Group F Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Belgium 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Canada 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 - eliminated Group G Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 - qualified Switzerland 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 Group H Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 5 3Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 0 1South Korea 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

