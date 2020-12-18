UrduPoint.com
Footballers 'overwhelmingly Support' Taking A Knee, Says Union

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Players "overwhelmingly support" continuing to take a knee in support of the fight against racial injustice, the Professional Footballers' Association said on Friday.

Teams at Premier League and English Football League games have been making the gesture since matches restarted in June following the coronavirus shutdown.

The players' union said it had consulted its membership on the issue after booing at some stadiums, including at EFL games hosted by Millwall and Colchester earlier this month.

The PFA also accused the EFL, which oversees the second, third and fourth tiers of English football, of showing "a lack of leadership" over the issue.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

