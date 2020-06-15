UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football's A-League To Kick Off On July 16 After Virus Shutdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

Football's A-League to kick off on July 16 after virus shutdown

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Australia's domestic football league plans to restart on July 16, officials said Monday, with the 27 remaining regular season games crammed into less than a month.

The A-League was the country's final active sport when the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold before being suspended on March 24.

But it is one of the last to resume, with rugby league and Australian Rules football already underway and Super Rugby due to kick off on July 3.

Football Federation Australia chief James Johnson said the A-League's return followed a new pay agreement with players to cover the now extended season.

"We have all had to readjust to this new landscape and this has meant coming together to make sacrifices for the greater good of the game," he said, without spelling out what the pay deal looked like.

The 11-team A-League kicked off in October and was nearing the end of its regular season when it was halted.

Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said the remaining 27 league matches will be contested over 28 days, starting on July 16, with five finals series games to follow.

"We can now focus on the testing of all players for COVID-19 before a return to training for the clubs this week," he added.

Fans could be allowed into stadiums to cheer on their teams. The Australian government last week announced plans to allow up 10,000 spectators from a yet-to-be-decided date next month.

Football is not Australia's most popular spectator sport, but more than two million people play the game countrywide.

Related Topics

Football Australia March July October All From Government Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

58 minutes ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases ..

1 hour ago

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

7 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.