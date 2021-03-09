UrduPoint.com
Football's Head Injury Policy A 'shambles': Brain Specialist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Football's head injury policy a 'shambles': brain specialist

London, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A concussion expert told British lawmakers on Tuesday that football's management of head injuries was a "shambles" at the beginning of a parliamentary inquiry into the issue.

Consultant neuropathologist Willie Stewart was speaking to MPs on the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

A 2019 study led by Stewart found that professional footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease compared with members of the general population.

He also examined the brain of English World Cup winner Nobby Stiles following his death in October and concluded that Stiles had been suffering from CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), which is only found in people with a history of repetitive head trauma.

Football's lawmakers, the International Football Association board, have approved trials of permanent concussion substitutes and the Premier League is experimenting with the new rule.

But Stewart criticised football's approach, saying it should have followed rugby's model, in which temporary substitutes come on while a player's head injury is assessed.

"Football has a habit, whenever it is forced to develop, of going out on their own and trying to develop something unique to everybody else as if the problem never occurred before," he said.

"What football has introduced is a shambles in 2021."Asked whether temporary substitutions were preferable, Stewart added: "Unquestionably. Rugby has made great developments in understanding how you can assess and identify players with brain injury on the field, and that should be the model and the benchmark that (other) sports start from.

"They shouldn't be starting with a blank page and drawing up a protocol, they should just be saying 'how do we make that happen in football?'"

