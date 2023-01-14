- Home
Football:Scottish Premiership Result
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 10:30 AM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership result on Friday: Hearts 1 (McKay 29) St Mirren 0 Playing Saturday (1500 GMT)Hibernian v Dundee United, Motherwell v Ross County, St Johnstone v Livingston
