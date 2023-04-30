For better, for worse: the palace and the press

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Royal stories sell newspapers; Buckingham Palace knows it, and the tabloids know it. If the stories can be positive, so much the better. But occasionally the relationship goes off-track.

"It's a mutually beneficial relationship," said Michala Hulme, a lecturer in history at the University of Birmingham, in central England.

For "The Firm", as the royals are sometimes known, "the media is useful in showing the British taxpayers what they are doing for the money they get".

Coverage can also bring much-needed public attention to the good causes they support and promote, she told AFP.

For the media, the royals -- whether in their official duties or in gossip about their sometimes turbulent private lives -- are a seemingly inexhaustible source generating readers and revenue.

According to marketing company Brand Financial, the Royal family contributed £125 million ($160 million) to media revenue in 2022.

"We believe (this) to be a conservative estimate of the advertising value equivalent of the editorial coverage achieved in print and broadcast media worldwide," Brand Financial told AFP.

The symbiotic relationship between the two is best demonstrated in the so-called Royal Rota, a small group of accredited reporters who work closely with the palace media teams.

Sometimes there is crossover: the king's head of communications, Tobyn Andreae, was a former senior editor at the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

- Tensions - But while there is give and take, there are often tensions.

"The royals need publicity but on their terms. The tabloid press wants stories on their terms," said Ivor Gaber, a professor of political journalism at the University of Sussex.

The media often complains of being shackled by the palace, with the most pliant rewarded and those who don't play the game denied access to big royal events.

As recent court cases have shown, members of the royal family believe their privacy has been constantly breached and their reputations damaged by the aggressive dark arts of the tabloid press.

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry for one still holds the press responsible for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

She was fleeing paparazzi photographers when her car crashed in a Paris underpass.

Harry's wife, Meghan, has also complained of having felt suicidal because of the negative coverage of her in the media.

The couple relocated to California in early 2020.

- Phone hacking - Both Harry and Meghan have kept up their battle with the press, from the United States.

Just this week, the prince was in court, accusing the publisher of The Sun and its now-defunct sister paper the news of the World of illegal information gathering.

Among his many charges, he accused the daily of phone hacking and trying to extract information from Meghan's friends, her ex-husband and father.

He has previously accused them of racism and defamation.

But he also said his family persuaded him against taking the press to court in the past, to prevent the opening of a "Pandora's Box" of negative coverage that could tarnish the royal brand.

The king's younger brother, Prince Andrew, meanwhile has been exposed for his links to the disgraced US paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

He paid damages last year to one of Epstein's victims who brought a civil action against him in the United States for sexual assault, without admitting liability.

- Propaganda - Observers say that despite the litany of claims of bad -- and even illegal -- behaviour by the press, the British media has become less aggressive since the closure of the News of the World.

Owner Rupert Murdoch shut it down in 2011 after revelations that reporters had hacked the phone of a missing girl who was later found murdered.

Gaber believes there is currently a silent pact with the palace to give positive coverage to the new monarch, as well as Queen Consort Camilla, his heir Prince William, and his wife, Kate.

But it is still "open season" on other royals not within the inner circle, particularly self-exiled Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Another day, another photo of Kate," The Observer weekly noted wryly last month after the latest blizzard of uncritical coverage for the new Princess of Wales.

"It rather feels like a genteel but not exactly subtle form of propaganda, a steady supply of handpicked events in which the Princess of Wales is able to remind us just how much she is not the Duchess of Sussex."