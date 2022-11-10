UrduPoint.com

For Biden Foreign Policy, Election An Irritant But Not Impediment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 09:41 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Republican gains in Congress will bring headaches to President Joe Biden as he shepherds aid to Ukraine and on climate, but with midterm election results unexpectedly close, Biden will still be firmly in command on the world stage.

Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to become the next speaker if Republicans win the House of Representatives, has warned of no "blank check" for Ukraine and his party is deeply hostile to climate action, just as a UN summit in Egypt considers major new assistance for worst-hit nations.

But the Republican mainstream has joined Biden's Democrats in approving billions of Dollars to Ukraine to fight Russian invaders and Tuesday's midterm election was no vindication of the party's right flank, with Democrats outperforming expectations for an incumbent party.

If the Republicans gain control of at least one chamber, as appears likely, their more immediate action will likely be hearings which could rally their base and bog down the Biden foreign policy team.

"They're not going to have the votes to override a presidential veto. They're not going to have the power to advance an affirmative agenda," said Brian Finucane, a former senior State Department official now at the International Crisis Group.

"Where they can wield power is to block initiatives by the administration or to conduct oversight," he said.

