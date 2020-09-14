UrduPoint.com
For Broadway Actors, A Distant Stage Return Rife With Unknowns

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

For Broadway actors, a distant stage return rife with unknowns

New York, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Broadway stars who once lit up New York's most bankable stages now face a reckoning over the future of the performing arts, in an industry that has bled money since the pandemic began.

Like essentially all other cultural institutions, New York's famed musical theater district shut down as the city became the US epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in the spring.

When the crisis took hold, performer Derrick Davis was set to play Martin Luther King Jr in "I Dream," to be staged in North Carolina.

Suddenly, Davis -- who has played major parts in "The Lion King," and was the first black person in the title role on a national tour of "The Phantom Of The Opera" -- was unemployed.

As the weeks dragged on, "depression started to set in; the money started to fall through the sieve," the 41-year-old said.

With every postponement -- New York actors are now hoping for a summer 2021 reopening -- he pondered a return to an earlier career in real estate.

"I can't sit and survive on hope," Davis said. "Many of my friends have gotten on planes and gone home... saying that they may never come back." For now, Davis is holding on, taking virtual university teaching gigs and honing his craft.

"There's still that fire inside," he said. "I've worked my life to get to this level.""I can't throw in the towel just yet."

