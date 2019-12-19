UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

For Canadian Researcher, It's A Microscopic Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

For Canadian researcher, it's a microscopic Christmas

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :There was Tiny Tim, and then the Little Drummer Boy -- but they had nothing on the microscropic gingerbread house believed to be the smallest in the world and unveiled Wednesday by a Canadian researcher.

About half the size of one made in France last year, it was cut and etched from silicon, complete with sharply defined bricks and trim, and a Canadian flag for a welcome mat.

McMaster University researcher Travis Casagrande said he used a beam of charged gallium ions that acted like a sandblaster.

Images provided by the Hamilton, Ontario school's Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy showed the house sitting atop a cap on the head of tiny winking snowman made from materials used in lithium-ion battery research.

The pair of decorations stacked one on top of the other are barely taller than the diameter of a human hair.

"While the spirit of the new decorations is festive, the intention of the project," said Casagrande, "is to demonstrate the capabilities of the centre" and "stir scientific curiosity among the public."The centre's suite of 10 electron microscopes and other equipment are used mostly for materials research.

Unlike a traditional desktop microscope that focuses light through optical lenses, an electron microscope uses an electron beam and electromagnetic lenses, allowing for far greater magnification.

Related Topics

World France Hamilton Ontario From Top

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks decline by 2.7 percent

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Bahrain Embassy recepti ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

9 hours ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

9 hours ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

9 hours ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.