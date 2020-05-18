UrduPoint.com
For Cruise Crew Members Stuck At Sea, Mental Strain Is Huge

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:00 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :For the thousands of cruise ship crew members stuck at sea aboard their vessels as the coronavirus crisis unfolds, the situation is psychologically intense, to say the least.

For some, it has been too much to bear -- at least three crew members are believed to have taken their own lives, and some fear a major mental health crisis is brewing.

"Many of us have a lot of stress and anxiety right now, especially with not knowing what the future holds," Ryan Driscoll, a 26-year-old singer on the Seabourn Odyssey, told AFP.

"We call it Groundhog Day here, the same thing every single day. So it's mentally exhausting," said the American, whose ship is part of an ultra-luxury line wholly owned by Carnival.

Driscoll has been at sea for 80 days. The ship is anchored just off Barbados. He can see land, just 200 yards (meters) away, but cannot get off the boat.

On March 13, US authorities issued a no-sail order as the virus crisis ramped up. Ships with passengers offloaded them -- some more easily than others. But most crews have been in limbo.

"We haven't been given any answers. There's no light at the end of the tunnel," Driscoll said.

Thousands of crew members have been sent home over the last two months, but the process is slow and expensive.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires crew to be repatriated on charter flights -- and it gets complicated when their home countries will not accept them.

There are still nearly 60,000 cruise ship employees in or near US territorial waters aboard 90 vessels, the Coast Guard told AFP.

"It does feel like a prison here sometimes," Driscoll said.

