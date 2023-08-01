Open Menu

For Trump, The More Indictments, The More Loyal His Fans

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 09:10 AM

For Trump, the more indictments, the more loyal his fans

Washington, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :As mushrooming criminal probes threaten his political ambitions and his liberty, Donald Trump has been able to console himself with one encouraging constant: blockbuster polling numbers.

"I'm the only person (who) ever got indicted who became more popular," the former president and 2024 Republican Primary frontrunner grinned in Iowa recently, an observation added to his stump speech in recent months.

Trump has been indicted in two criminal cases, with felony counts in two further investigations seemingly imminent, yet his popularity among his ultra-loyal base has not been dented in the slightest.

On Monday, a New York Times/Siena College poll of likely primary voters showed Trump crushing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a staggering 37 points.

And the poll is hardly an outlier: the ex-commander-in-chief's lead has risen from 16 to 36 points in the RealClearPolitics average of polls since he was indicted in Manhattan four months ago for falsifying business records.

During that period he has been found by a jury in a civil trial to have raped a writer in New York and has been charged with a further 40 Federal felony counts over his handling of national security secrets and alleged obstruction of justice.

"By the time we get on the debate stage on August 23, the frontrunner will be out on bail in four different jurisdictions -- Florida, Washington, Georgia and New York," fellow Republican White House hopeful Chris Christie told CNN on Sunday.

Related Topics

Governor Business Washington White House Trump Manhattan Lead New York Florida Georgia August Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

9 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

9 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

9 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

9 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

9 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

9 hours ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

9 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

9 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

9 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

10 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

10 hours ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous