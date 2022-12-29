UrduPoint.com

For Ukraine's Wartime New Year, Patriotism Is On The Menu

December 29, 2022

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :There are two items that have long been fixtures on Tetyana Mytrofanova's New Year's Eve menu: shuba, a salad of pickled herring and root vegetables; and a potato salad known as Olivier.

But their status as classic Russian dishes has made them unpalatable in wartime, forcing Mytrofanova and other Kyiv restaurateurs to find alternatives for one of the year's most festive holidays.

"We have to turn the page," the 58-year-old said from a booth at Chasing Two Hares, her eatery cum live music venue, which hosts a raucous party every December 31.

"What is happening in our country now affects our relationship with the world, and we have to be modern." food has been a front in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia since well before Moscow's invasion began in February.

In 2020, amid fighting in the eastern Donbas region, the two sides exchanged stern words when Kyiv pushed to have borscht -- the traditional beetroot and cabbage soup -- recognised by UNESCO as an intangible part of the country's cultural heritage.

The war this year has only raised the stakes, with expressions of Ukrainian patriotism expected to enliven menus in and beyond the capital as 2022 ticks over to 2023.

"This is the first year we have given up the Olivier salad and the shuba," said Mytrofanova. An updated edition of New Year's Eve offerings will instead spotlight what she described as traditional Kyiv dishes such as stuffed pike.

"I know that the people who spend this night with us will remember it forever."

