For US in Venezuela, miscalculations and shifting priorities

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The move was bold and intended to be decisive. The United States, joined by most of its allies, recognized Venezuela's opposition leader as interim president and launched an all-out push to remove leftist Nicolas Maduro.

Four years later, Maduro remains in power, and symbolizing the policy's failure, the self-styled government backed by Washington has dissolved itself.

The United States says it still views Maduro as illegitimate but even his ardent opponents acknowledge that the tide has turned.

In interviews with AFP, current and former policymakers saw miscalculations under former president Donald Trump both about the strength of Maduro and the effectiveness of the opposition, followed by a shift in priorities by President Joe Biden after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

Freddy Guevara, part of the opposition team that has negotiated with the leftist government in Mexico City, said a turning point came in March when Biden representatives travelled to Caracas and met Maduro and not Juan Guaido, recognized by Washington as interim president.

"We of course understand that we are not the center of the world and we understand the issues with the war in Ukraine. But I think that was a very big, important mistake," Guevara said.

On the collapse of Guaido's government, he said, "I wouldn't say that this was American policy, but I think there were people inside the American government who wanted this to happen."Maduro and the United States in October swapped prisoners and the following month the Biden administration eased sanctions to allow Chevron to resume limited oil extraction in Venezuela, part of an effort to keep down global prices as the West presses sanctions on Russia.