Forced To Flee: Despair After India Deadly Ethnic Clashes

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Forced to flee: Despair after India deadly ethnic clashes

Moirang, India, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deadly ethnic violence in India's troubled Manipur state divided communities but each side tells similar stories of loved ones murdered, homes torched and harsh new lives in camps.

At least 120 people have been killed since May in armed clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki in the northeastern state. Many in Manipur believe the number could be higher.

Some 50,000 people have been forced to flee, among them teacher Ranjana Moirangthem, who was evacuated by the army after a terrifying night sheltering with 25 neighbours crowded in a room as gun battles between gangs raged around them.

Moirangthem, a Meitei living in what has become a Kuki-only area of Churachandpur, fled with just the clothes she was wearing.

In her panic, she forgot the education certificates she needs to find work.

She later asked a Kuki friend to rescue her precious documents but was told her home was likely among the thousands set on fire.

"I was a teacher," she said. "I don't know what to do now that I don't have anything to prove my qualification."She now lives on government and charity handouts in a crowded camp in Moirang district, with around 250 people living in a guesthouse with mattresses covering every space on the floor.

"I just want to go back," she said. "Churachandpur is where I have lived all my life -- it is my home too."

