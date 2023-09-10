Ford kicks England past Argentina in World Cup opener

Marseille, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :George Ford kicked all the points, including three drop-goals, to help 14-man England cast off a dismal run of form to claim a comprehensive 27-10 victory over Argentina in the teams' Pool D World Cup opener on Saturday.

After just four wins from their last 13 matches, an England side boasting 10 survivors from the 2019 final they lost to South Africa made it count when it mattered in Marseille.

When the two teams last met, in November, it was Los Pumas who laid down a marker with a 30-29 victory at Twickenham. But they have never won a consecutive Test in this fixture and were never in the running after Ford stepped up to take a scrappy game by the scruff of the neck.

Ford more than made up for the fact that it was England's first World Cup match without Owen Farrell since his international debut: all 10 matches across the 2015 and 2019 tournaments featured Farrell at either fly-half, inside center, or as a replacement off the bench.

Farrell is serving a ban that will see him miss the first two matches in this World Cup for a dangerous tackle, but on this showing, he will have to fight tooth and nail to get the No.

10 jersey back from his teammate.

Ford said drop goals are "always part of our plan, especially when the ball is a bit greasy like tonight".

He added: "We went a man down early on so we had to take as many points as possible when we had field position, and we managed to do that.

"We have had a bit of a rocky build-up to this World Cup but I think in the last 10 days there has been a different feeling to the place. It is only game one and we will look to build next week," he told ITV.

In a dramatic opening 10 minutes at a packed Stade Velodrome, French referee Mathieu Raynal was forced to use the television match official to help rule on two dubious tackles.

He first handed Curry a yellow card in just the third minute following a clumsy clash of heads with Argentine full-back Juan Cruz Mallia, but that was eventually upgraded to red.

The red card was England's fourth since March and the openside became the first England player to be sent off at a World Cup.

Boffelli made no mistake with the resulting penalty from 50 meters but went wide with a second effort from even further out just minutes later.