UrduPoint.com

Ford Lifts Forecast, Citing Better Semiconductor Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

Ford lifts forecast, citing better semiconductor supply

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Ford reported better-than-expected results Wednesday, citing a "significant" improvement in semiconductor availability in the latest quarter and announcing it would restore dividends.

The Detroit giant, which has joined other major automakers in cutting back production amid a global chip shortage, saw lower revenues tied to a drop in car sales compared with the year-ago period.

But Ford said semiconductor availability in the latest three months was "markedly improved" from the prior quarter, even as supply "remains a challenge." Profits fell 23 percent to $1.

8 billion on a five percent drop in revenues to $35.7 billion, the automaker said in a statement.

Ford lifted its full-year operating profit forecast and said its board voted to reinstate a dividend. Investors will get 10 cents a share on December 1.

Like General Motors and other rivals, Ford is aggressively ramping up investments in electric vehicles. The company has unveiled an all-electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck and plans a new F-Series truck plant in Tennessee.

The company's share price rose 3.7 percent to $16.09 in after-hours trading.

Related Topics

Shortage Company Vehicles Car Price Detroit December From Share Ford General Motors Billion

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

2 hours ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

2 hours ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

2 hours ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

2 hours ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.