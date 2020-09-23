UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ford Reaches Deal With Canadian Union, Averting Strike

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Ford reaches deal with Canadian union, averting strike

Detroit, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Canadian union Unifor on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement with Detroit automaker Ford that would avert a strike after talks passed a crucial deadline.

The details of the settlement were being withheld pending a ratification meeting set for Sunday, but Jerry Dias, president of the union which represents 6,200 workers, said the agreement includes wage gains and a commitment by Ford valued at 1.8 billion Canadian Dollars ($1.4 billion) to build a new line of electric vehicles at the automaker's assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario.

The promise was a key part of the agreement, Dias said during a press conference held via the union's Facebook page.

The union had picked Ford as the first of Detroit's "Big Three" for negotiations, viewing the Oakville plant as vulnerable to closure.

Ford had no immediate comment on the settlement, which came 11 hours after the original strike deadline imposed by the union.

The deadline had been extended by the union late Monday as the negotiators closed in on an deal.

Related Topics

Assembly Facebook Big Three Vehicles Ontario Detroit Sunday Agreement Ford Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nu ..

15 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

2 hours ago

Ex-Maltese PM's chief of staff arrested in fraud p ..

2 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

2 hours ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

2 hours ago

Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.