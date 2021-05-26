Ford says 40% of sales to be electric vehicles by 2030

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Ford said on Wednesday it is ramping up investment in zero-emission cars and by 2030 expects 40 percent of its vehicle volume to be comprised of fully electric vehicles.

The US automaker announced it is increasing its investment in electrification to more than $30 billion by 2025, boosting the amount from the $22 billion announced in February.