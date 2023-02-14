UrduPoint.com

Ford Says To Axe 3,600 Jobs In Germany, UK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :US automaker Ford said Tuesday it would cut 3,600 jobs in Britain and Germany and 200 elsewhere in Europe, citing the need to be "leaner" as competition in electric cars grows.

The company said 2,300 positions in product development and administrative functions would be slashed in Germany and 1,300 in Britain over the next three years.

It did not specify in which countries the other jobs would be axed.

"These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly," said Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model e in Europe.

"We recognise the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead," Sander said.

The company said the decision was aimed at revitalising its business in Europe and competing profitably with a new line-up of passenger vehicles.

The job cuts in Germany are lower than the 3,200 layoffs that the IG Metall union had expected in January.

"The company is taking action to restructure its business in Europe, creating a leaner, more competitive cost structure," Ford said.

The company is "taking the next steps in the transformation of its business, responding to rapidly changing market conditions and a growing field of electric vehicle competitors entering the market".

Ford fell into the red last year with a $ 2 billion loss.

Like its rivals, Ford has invested heavily in electric vehicles, unveiling emission-free versions of best-selling autos like the F-series pickup truck.

Ford said its plan to offer an all-electric fleet in Europe by 2035 was "unchanged".

