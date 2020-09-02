UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ford To Cut 1,400 Jobs Via Retirements As Profit Lags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:20 PM

Ford to cut 1,400 jobs via retirements as profit lags

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :US automaker Ford on Wednesday announced it would offer around 1,400 voluntary retirement packages as it aims to cut staff amid a shakeup in leadership and struggles with profitability.

In a memo to employees, Kumar Galhotra, president of the carmaker's Americas operations, said the voluntary retirements were part of "a multiyear process of making Ford more fit and effective around the world.

"We have reprioritized certain products and services and are adjusting our staffing to better align with our new work statement," Galhotra said.

A company spokesman said the retirements were aimed at 1,400 workers based in the United States. Workers accepted in the program will leave the company by the end of the year.

The automaker has seen its share price fall in recent years during the tenure of chief executive Jim Hackett.

Ford last month announced he will be replaced in October by auto veteran Jim Farley, though Hackett will stay on as a special advisor through March of next year.

Hackett was criticized for major decisions he made at the 117-year-old Detroit firm, including phasing out most sedan models in the US market and launching the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric sport utility vehicle built on one of the auto industry's most iconic brands.

Analysts have pointed out that phasing out sedans alienated some customers, and design mavens decried the Mustang's makeover into a suburban-oriented mainstay.

The company also botched the 2019 rollout of the Explorer SUV due to manufacturing fumbles that Ford blamed on an overly-ambitious plan.

Ford's stock had trended lower at the open but was up 1.4 percent around 1655 GMT.

Related Topics

World Company Vehicle Price Detroit United States March October 2019 Market Industry Share Ford

Recent Stories

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

8 minutes ago

No Brexit deal without fisheries: EU negotiator

19 seconds ago

EU denounces 'despicable and cowardly' poisoning o ..

20 seconds ago

Ex-Italy Prime Minister Berlusconi positive for Co ..

22 seconds ago

US says Lebanese government must pursue 'real chan ..

25 seconds ago

UK's Johnson says Russia must 'explain' Navalny po ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.