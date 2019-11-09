Foreign diplomats attend thematic briefing of CPC Central Committee in Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 220 diplomats from more than 130 embassies in China including Pakistan embassy attended a thematic briefing of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The briefing was organized by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing.

The foreign diplomats hailed the plenary session, saying the key Party meeting will set the course for China to attain its goal of becoming a more prosperous country and promote world peace and prosperity, China Daily reported on Saturday.

Ahmed Farooq, charge d'affaires at the Pakistani embassy in China said the session came at an important juncture in China's history and will ensure the continued progress and prosperity of the country.

Farooq said that at this important juncture, the plenum will help China secure its goal of national rejuvenation.

The key Party meeting, held at the end of last month, adopted a milestone document about the CPC Central Committee's decision on major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of the country's system and capacity for governance.

Eoin O'Leary, Irish ambassador to China said he was impressed by the CPC's session.

"What stands out, I think, is that China is grappling with new challenges as it develops — economic challenges and international challenges — and this plenary meeting has been a useful chance for the central committee to assess those challenges and come up with plans to deal with the challenges," he said.

Aziz Mekouar, Moroccan ambassador to China, attributed China's rapid growth to its efficient governance system. He said China has been adapting to world changes and trying to do its best for the evolution of the country.

He added that the Chinese system has shown its efficiency, particularly in the past 40 years.

Malaysian Ambassador to China Raja Dato Nushirwan Zainal Abidin hailed the CPC vision of stressing the importance of modernizing the system and capacity for governance.

He said better governance is important for nations like China and Malaysia to bolster national coherence.

Pham Thanh Binh, deputy chief of mission of the Vietnamese embassy in China, said Vietnam and China are both socialist countries under communist party leadership and share similarities in their systems, adding, his country wants to learn from China to improve governance system and capacity.