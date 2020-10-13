UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Direct Investment In S.Korea Posts Double-digit Growth In Q3

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Foreign direct investment in S.Korea posts double-digit growth in Q3

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) in South Korea posted a double-digit growth in the third quarter due to a surge in Chinese investment, a government report showed Tuesday.

The reported FDI amounted to 5.23 billion U.S. Dollars during the July-September quarter, up 43.6 percent from the same quarter of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

For the first nine months of this year, the reported FDI reached 12.89 billion dollars, down 4.

4 percent from a year earlier. During the January-June period, the FDI tumbled 22.4 percent on a yearly basis.

China's direct investment in South Korea almost tripled to 1.25 billion dollars in the third quarter compared with a year ago.

The ministry said China expanded direct investment as the country showed the fastest economic recovery from the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Direct investment from the United States, the European Union (EU) and Japan dropped between 20 percent and 50 percent.

Related Topics

China European Union Same Japan South Korea United States From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

3 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

6 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

6 minutes ago

Death Toll From Floods in Vietnam Increases to 23 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.