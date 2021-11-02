UrduPoint.com

Foreign Envoys Slam Attack On LGBTQ Centre In Bulgaria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Foreign envoys slam attack on LGBTQ centre in Bulgaria

Sofia, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Eleven foreign ambassadors in Bulgaria condemned on Monday a weekend attack on an LGBTQ community centre that activists said was led by a nationalist candidate in November 14's presidential vote.

The attack against the Rainbow Hub was "senseless", the embassies of the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement, adding they "strongly condemn" the October 30 incident.

A group of about 10 men and women stormed the centre on Saturday, while a meeting there was under way, hitting one of the employees in the face and vandalising the space, the Bilitis Foundation that runs it said in a series of tweets.

"The leader of the attack, Boyan Rasate, is well known for his LGBTI-phobic actions and statements, and is currently running for President in #Bulgaria," the foundation charged.

The envoys visited the centre on Monday to express their "solidarity".

The identity of the attackers was neither confirmed nor denied by police, who said only that they had opened a probe into the incident.

Speaking to Nova television, Rasate also refused to say if he was among the attackers but lashed out against LGBTQ-rights organisations for "corrupting minors", adding they should not "be surprised that this has happened".

None of the other candidates running in the November 14 presidential election has commented and the incident passed largely unnoticed.

A protest was planned for Monday evening outside the office of the chief prosecutor to press him to punish the attackers.

The prosecutor's office reacted following the envoys' statement, saying late on Monday that it had demanded a lifting of the immunity of someone it identified only by the same initials as Rasate's name.

Enough evidence was collected to charge him for "acts that grossly violate public order", the office said. The crime risks a jail sentence of up to five years.

Rainbow Hub recently presented a petition to parliament signed by 8,000 people to demand criminalisation of hate crimes as at present they are not included in the Bulgarian Penal Code and courts treat them as acts of hooliganism.

Bulgaria has also refused to ratify the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention, under the pretext that it will open the way to legalising gay marriage.

Related Topics

Election Attack Protest Police Australia Europe Parliament Canada Vote Jail Immunity France Marriage Gay Same Istanbul Ireland Spain United Kingdom Belgium Bulgaria Portugal United States Netherlands Denmark Hub October November Women TV

Recent Stories

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

1 hour ago
 DC holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to resolve citiz ..

DC holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to resolve citizens' complaints

8 minutes ago
 Facebook Says Removed 'Inauthentic' Network in Nic ..

Facebook Says Removed 'Inauthentic' Network in Nicaragua Targeting Domestic Audi ..

8 minutes ago
 Farogh briefs IMF officials about financial legali ..

Farogh briefs IMF officials about financial legalisation

8 minutes ago
 High-rise building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos, p ..

High-rise building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos, people trapped: officials

17 minutes ago
 US Court Postpones Arraignment of Maduro Ally Saab ..

US Court Postpones Arraignment of Maduro Ally Saab Until November 15 - Court Fil ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.