Foreign Exchange Rates In Singapore
Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:30 PM
SINGAPORE, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The following are the inter-bank rates of foreign currencies against the Singapore Dollar on Friday:
Friday Thursday
bid/ask bid/ask
Australian dollar 1.0252/1.0260 1.
0245/1.0251
British pound 1.8288/1.8303 1.8297/1.8312
Hong Kong dollar 0.1712/0.1713 0.1708/0.1709
Japanese Yen 100 1.2637/1.2647 1.2641/1.2649
Swiss franc 1.4874/1.4890 1.4869/1.4876
U.S. dollar 1.3274/1.3282 1.3242/1.3247