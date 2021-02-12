UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange Rates In Singapore

Fri 12th February 2021

Foreign exchange rates in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The following are the inter-bank rates of foreign currencies against the Singapore Dollar on Friday:

Friday Thursday

bid/ask bid/ask

Australian dollar 1.0252/1.0260 1.

0245/1.0251

British pound 1.8288/1.8303 1.8297/1.8312

Hong Kong dollar 0.1712/0.1713 0.1708/0.1709

Japanese Yen 100 1.2637/1.2647 1.2641/1.2649

Swiss franc 1.4874/1.4890 1.4869/1.4876

U.S. dollar 1.3274/1.3282 1.3242/1.3247

