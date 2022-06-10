UrduPoint.com

Foreign Fighters In Ukraine Sentenced To Death By Pro-Russians

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Foreign fighters in Ukraine sentenced to death by pro-Russians

Lysychansk, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pro-Russian rebels sentenced to death two British fighters and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine, as a Ukrainian governor called for Western arms on Thursday to win the battle for a crucial eastern city.

The death sentences come as Moscow concentrates its firepower on the strategic industrial hub of Severodonetsk, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said forces are "holding on" amid fierce fighting that he earlier said could determine the fate of the entire Donbas area.

Separatist authorities in the Donetsk region of the Donbas ordered the death penalty for Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saadun Brahim after they were accused of acting as mercenaries for Kyiv, Russian media reported.

Britain said it was "deeply concerned" by the sentences.

"Under the Geneva Convention, prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity," said a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britons Aslin and Pinner surrendered in April in Mariupol, the southern port city that was captured by Russian troops after a weeks-long siege. They later appeared on Russian tv calling on Johnson to negotiate their release.

Brahim surrendered in March in the eastern town of Volnovakha.

During a trial that lasted three days, the men pleaded guilty to committing "actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the Donetsk People's Republic", Russian news agency Interfax said.

A lawyer representing one of them told the TASS news agency that they would appeal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Immunity Geneva Mariupol Donetsk Hub March April Media TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

40 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

45 minutes ago
 Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

10 hours ago
 Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Ad ..

Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

10 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders fo ..

Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders for remarks against Holy Prophet ..

10 hours ago
 US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election pl ..

US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election plots to insurrection

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.