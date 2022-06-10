Foreign fighters in Ukraine sentenced to death by pro-Russians

Lysychansk, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pro-Russian rebels sentenced to death two British fighters and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine, as a Ukrainian governor called for Western arms on Thursday to win the battle for a crucial eastern city.

The death sentences come as Moscow concentrates its firepower on the strategic industrial hub of Severodonetsk, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said forces are "holding on" amid fierce fighting that he earlier said could determine the fate of the entire Donbas area.

Separatist authorities in the Donetsk region of the Donbas ordered the death penalty for Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saadun Brahim after they were accused of acting as mercenaries for Kyiv, Russian media reported.

Britain said it was "deeply concerned" by the sentences.

"Under the Geneva Convention, prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity," said a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britons Aslin and Pinner surrendered in April in Mariupol, the southern port city that was captured by Russian troops after a weeks-long siege. They later appeared on Russian tv calling on Johnson to negotiate their release.

Brahim surrendered in March in the eastern town of Volnovakha.

During a trial that lasted three days, the men pleaded guilty to committing "actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the Donetsk People's Republic", Russian news agency Interfax said.

A lawyer representing one of them told the TASS news agency that they would appeal.