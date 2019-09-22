UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Forces Raise Gulf 'insecurity': Iran's Rouhani

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Foreign forces raise Gulf 'insecurity': Iran's Rouhani

Tehran, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the presence of foreign forces creates "insecurity" in the Gulf, after the US ordered the deployment of more troops to the region.

"Foreign forces can cause problems and insecurity for our people and for our region," Rouhani said in a televised speech at an annual military parade, adding that Iran would present to the UN a regional cooperation plan for peace.

Tensions escalated between arch-foes Iran and the United States after devastating September 14 attacks on Saudi oil installations that Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Tehran.

Following the attacks, the United States announced on Friday that it was sending reinforcements to Saudi Arabia at "the kingdom's request".

In his speech on Sunday, Rouhani called on the foreign powers in the Gulf region to "stay away".

"If they're sincere, then they should not make our region the site of an arms race," he said.

"Your presence has always brought pain and misery for the region. The farther you keep yourselves from our region and our nations, the more security there will be for our region."Rouhani said Iran would present a plan for peace to the United Nations in the coming days.

"In this sensitive and important historical moment, we announce to our neighbours, that we extend the hand of friendship and brotherhood to them," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Washington Riyadh Oil Saudi Tehran United States Saudi Arabia SITE September Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

7 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

7 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

7 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

22 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

22 minutes ago

UAE-India task force on investments holds 7th meet ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.