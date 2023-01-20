UrduPoint.com

Foreign Investment To Vietnam To Reach 36-38 Bln USD This Year: Gov't Agency

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

HANOI, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) --:Foreign investment inflows to Vietnam will likely reach 36 to 38 billion U.S. Dollars this year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Disbursement of foreign investment is expected to hit 22 to 23 billion U.S.

dollars in 2023, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Friday, citing the agency.

Vietnam would give priority to projects using new and green technologies, with high added value, modern corporate governance and high spillover effects, ensuring technology transfer and being integrated with global supply and production chains, according to Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

