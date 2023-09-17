Foreign Minister heads Saudi delegation to 78th Session of UN

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputizing for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived today in New York City, US, at the head of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation participating in the opening of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The minister will take part in several official meetings to discuss international developments and efforts aimed at strengthening the foundation of global peace and security, as well as issues related to human development, preserving planet Earth and achieving sustainable development goals.

He will also participate in several ministerial meetings at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States.

Prince Faisal will also hold, on the sidelines of the session, bilateral meetings with representatives of brotherly and friendly countries, and with representatives of international organizations participating in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.